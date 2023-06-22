The Big Spring ISD School Board of trustees will hold its regular meeting today at the Goliad Elementary Library located at 1801 S. Goliad St. The meeting is set to begin at 5:15 p.m.
BSISD Board of Trustees to hold regular meeting today
- HERALD Staff Report
