BSISD school cancelled for tomorrow, Mon 2/15. Decision for Tuesday will be made as early as tomorrow afternoon. A final decision for Tuesday will be made no later than 6:00 AM Tuesday morning. Go Steers!
BSISD Cancels Monday classes
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
