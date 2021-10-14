When they meet Thursday evening, Big Spring ISD school board members will hear a report on how the district's students are progressing academically so far this school year.
The meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m. in the board room at Big Spring High School, 707 E. 11th Place.
Following the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, a time will be provided for public commentary and a special recognition, after which the board will hear the Beginning of Year Academic Report.
The board will also hear a report on the 2020-21 Annual Bilingual/English as a Second Language Program review and on the 2021 Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System (TELPAS) assessment results. TELPAS is an assessment program for students in Texas public schools who are learning the English language.
Next, the board will consider the meeting's Consent Agenda, including approval of minutes of the regular school board meeting of Sept. 9, and monthly financial reports.
Six action items are up for consideration by the school board.
The board will consider action to approve a legal services agreement with the Underwood Law Firm for redistricting of the school district's single-member districts after the 2020 Federal Census.
The trustees will also consider nominating an individual to serve as a director on the Howard County Appraisal District's board of directors.
Next, an amendment to the district's budget will be up for consideration.
The board will consider various donations.
Employment recommendations will be discussed and voted on.
The school board sill discuss and consider approval of personnel issues including employments, resignations, reassignments, duties, performance problems and evaluations, and may go into executive session to discuss the matters. If any action arises out of the board's discussion in closed session, they will emerge into open session to vote.
Superintendent Jay McWilliams will give his regular report, discussing resignations and retirements, the district's enrollment report, an update on COVID-19 in the district, and other district updates, before the meeting is adjourned.