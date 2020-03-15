The Big Spring ISD will be providing sacked meals for students while its campuses are closed.  Meals will be available at three locations from 9:00 AM  – Noon, Monday through Friday. Student meals can be picked-up for any Big Spring ISD student at any of the three designated pickup locations, Moss Elementary, Marcy Elementary, or Big Spring Junior High.  The pickup area at Moss and Marcy will be the bus lane behind each campus. At the junior high, the pickup area is door number 5 on the east side of the campus. Individuals retrieving meals for students will receive a bag containing both a breakfast meal and a lunch meal.  Food service or school district personnel will be outside and ready to hand the sacked meals to drivers. 

Managing Editor

Recommended for you