BSISD to receive free breakfast and lunch per CEP program

Assistant Superintendent Jeff Perez released a statement informing all Big Sprign  ISD Parents, Students and Community that the school district is extremely excited to announce that for the 2023-2024 school year, all BSISD students will be provided free lunch and breakfast. This was all made possible because BSISD administration applied for and received the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program for all campuses.

