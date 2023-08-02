Assistant Superintendent Jeff Perez released a statement informing all Big Sprign ISD Parents, Students and Community that the school district is extremely excited to announce that for the 2023-2024 school year, all BSISD students will be provided free lunch and breakfast. This was all made possible because BSISD administration applied for and received the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program for all campuses.
featured
BSISD to receive free breakfast and lunch per CEP program
- Special to the HERALD
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- African Violets and their care highlight Master Gardener meeting Tuesday
- Big Spring's Pinkley, Jimenez, and Gonzales place top 60 in MileSplitTX rankings
- School Based Clinic Program
- BSISD to receive free breakfast and lunch per CEP program
- Friends of the Library End of Summer Book Sale this Thursday
- Howard County Fair coming in September
- TX DPS: One killed, three injured in Martin Co. wreck
- TX DPS: Fatal crash claims life of San Angelo man
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- TX DPS: Fatal crash claims life of San Angelo man
- Fatal crash in Andrews County results in 2 dead
- Minister of Music, Steve Moses, retires afer 41 years
- Elimination by attrition BSFD ordinance passes 3 to 2 at City Council meeting Tuesday
- TX DPS: One killed, three injured in Martin Co. wreck
- Eberleys -The Busy Undertakers
- Stanton couple arrested on multiple sexual assault charges of a minor
- Big Spring Rotary names Johnson as Assistant Governor for Area 11
- Mark Richardson Promoted to General Manager of KBest Media
- Some hurts never heal: Arlin Bynum still missing 20 years later
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.