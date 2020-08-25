As Big Spring ISD students return to class in a new normal, wearing face masks and face shields, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Fashion Design class decided to use their creativity to outfit the school mascot.
Tuesday afternoon, Stephany Poffenberger's fashion design students placed their creation - with the motto Rise Up! You inspire - We inspire - on the Bevo statue outside the high school.
"School is off to a great start at 'Dear ol' Big Spring High'," Poffenberger said.
Community residents can see the student's handiwork as you drive back Big Spring High School.