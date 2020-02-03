The Big Spring Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Howard County Detention Center and 911 have been doing an upgrade to the phone system at the Law Enforcement Center and Detention Center over the past week. This new system was supposed to be switched over with no issues. We have issues. The company is working to resolve these problem now but we have no time frame as to when the system will be fully functional. Please see the following on how to get services from each agency.
If you need an Officer, Deputy or Animal Control for a NON-Emergency call, please call 432-263-7311 that number seems to be working all the time at this point. Also, 432-264-2550 and 432-264-2244 are working most of the time. If you call any of these numbers and they show busy or continuously ring, hang up and try another one of the numbers provided.
If none of these numbers work and you need an Officer or Deputy please dial 911.
For the Police Department Administration call 432-264-2559. If it shows busy or continuously rings, hang up and call again.
For the Sheriff’s Office Administration call 432-264-2231. If it shows busy or continuously rings, hang up and call again.
For the Detention Center call 432-264-6051. If you don’t automatically get the automated menu, hang up and call again.
If you have an emergency please call 911. 911 is fully operational.
We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to have these issues resolved soon.