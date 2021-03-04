On the 4th of March 2021 at approximately 2:30 P.M., Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Investigators executed another search warrant on a storage building at the Big Spring Storage Zone located at 409 E. 23rd. This search warrant is the result of additional investigation by narcotics investigators into Patrick Ramirez’s marijuana distribution. The storage building contained 10 duffel bags with bundles of marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana seized from the storage building is approximately 350 pounds. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
For the past several months the Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division have been investigating the distribution of marijuana by Patrick Aaron Ramirez Hispanic/Male 29 years of age.
On the 1st of March 2021 at approximately 11:00 A.M., the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant for Ramirez’s residence located at 1601 Stadium. Ramirez was arrested and charged with misdemeanor warrants for Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Trespass X2, Criminal Trespass – Habitation, and Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance. Narcotics Investigators found within Ramirez’s residence approximately 244 pounds of marijuana, approximately 6 pounds THC wax, approximately 3 pounds of THC oil, 19 Oxycodone pills, 5 firearms (two of the firearms were found to have been stolen out of Sweetwater TX) and over $88,000 in U.S. currency. Since Ramirez’s arrest, Investigators have served multiple arrest warrants and Ramirez is now charged with Theft of a Firearm State Jail Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Felony 3, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 1-4 grams Felony 3, Money Laundering Felony 3, Possession of Marijuana 50 pounds – 2000 pounds Felony 2, and 2 counts of Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG2 greater than 400 grams Felony 1.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.