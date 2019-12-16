The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been actively investigating the murder of Chandon Dakota Davlin, that occurred on the 11th of December 2019 in the 300 block of San Jacinto.
On the 12th of December 2019, a probable cause affidavit was submitted to a magistrate requesting a warrant be issued for Brian Christopher Lewis black/male 35 years of age, for the offense of Murder. An arrest warrant was issued and Investigators attempted to locate his whereabouts. On the 15th of December 2019 at approximately 1:00 A.M., Lewis was captured in the 1000 block of E. 6th. Lewis was arrested for the Murder of Chandon Dakota Dalvin, a Bondsman off Bond warrant, a Terroristic Threat warrant and a Theft of Property over $750 warrant. Lewis was booked into the Howard County Jail and is awaiting arraignment by a magistrate.
This continues to be an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
The Big Spring Police Department urges anyone with information relating to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.