On the 11th of May 2021 at approximately 6:00 A.M., Big Spring Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of E. 13th due to an unknown disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers immediately observed a dog attacking a male individual identified as John Henry Hispanic/Male 46 years of age. Officers observed two more individuals outside trying to get the dog to stop attacking Mr. Henry.
The officers discharged their weapons in the direction of the dog, scaring the dog away. Mr. Henry was immediately transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment but, unfortunately has died. The actual cause of death is not known at this time though, an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning.
The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene and are currently investigating this incident. Animal Control Wardens arrived on scene and were able to capture the dog which, is now in quarantine at the Big Spring Animal Shelter. During this incident another male individual was also bit who was treated and released from SMMC.
This case is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.