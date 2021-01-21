On Jan. 21, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Big Spring Police Department officers and Big Spring Fire/EMS were dispatched to Barcelona Apartments (538 Westover) in reference to a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival officers were able to secure the scene finding Terrance Ali Young, a black male, 32 years of age, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Big Spring Fire/EMS immediately entered the scene, but unfortunately, Young had died as a result of his injuries.
The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded on scene. The preliminary investigation has found Young had been issued a Criminal Trespass Warning for the apartment earlier in the morning on the 21st and had returned to the apartment where the Criminal Trespass Warning was issued. Young continued to bang on the door at which time a neighbor exited and asked him to leave. An altercation between Young and the neighbor ensued and Young was subsequently shot by the neighbor.
The suspect in this incident has cooperated with detectives, was interviewed and released pending additional investigation. The Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division is assisting the Big Spring Police Department. This is an ongoing criminal investigation and no further information is available at this time.