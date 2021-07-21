On the 21th of July 2021 at approximately 12:40 A.M., Big Spring Police Department officers and Big Spring Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 1100 blk Lloyd in reference to an unresponsive female victim. Upon arrival officers and EMS found the female subject to be Maria Soto Hispanic/Female 46 years of age, to be deceased.
Soto’s death is suspicious and appears to be a homicide. The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Department of Public Safety Ranger Division were notified and are currently conducting their investigation.
The Big Spring Police Department urges anyone with information relating to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous. No further information will be released at this time.