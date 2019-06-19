BSPD issues press release regarding murder investigation: On the 18th of June 2019 at approximately 8:30 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were in the area of 15th and Settles on an unrelated call, when they heard screaming and crying coming from a subject. Officers contacted the subject who advised that a male subject had appeared to have been stabbed inside a residence in the 1400 blk of Settles. Officers responded to the residence and located the victim, identified as Eric Pool w/m 21 years of age, inside with gunshot wounds and was deceased. The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. The Detectives are currently following multiple leads regarding this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
If you have any information regarding this investigation you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www. P3tips.com/1277. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.
Chief of Police, Chad Williams
Administrative Lieutenant Brian Gordon