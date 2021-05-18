The preliminary autopsy has been released to investigators which indicates Mr. Henry’s cause of death was found to be the result of a heart attack. Investigators believe this heart attack was attributed to the dog attacking him. The owner of the dog has signed an owner release euthanasia, although the dog is still being monitored for rabies prior to its destruction.
This investigation has found that Mr. Henry was outside a residence in the 1100 block of E. 13th where the dog resided.
The dog was found to have been inside this residence of the known acquaintance to Mr. Henry, prior to the dog attack and was not at large prior to this incident.
This case is still under investigation and any charges will be presented to the District Attorney for consideration at a later date. No further information is available at this time.