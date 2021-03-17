The Big Spring Police Department issued a follow up on the murder investigation that was reported earlier this week.
The release read as follows:
Since March 8, 2021, Big Spring Criminal Investigations Division Detectives have been investigating the homicide of Casey Brackett, a white male, 29 years of age. On March 16, 2021 at approximately 4:40 p.m., Anselmo Vicente Rangel, a Hispanic male, 24 years of age was arrested and charged with Murder.
Detectives will continue to work this investigation and additional arrests are expected at this time. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available.
The Big Spring Police Department continues to urge anyone with information relating to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 432-263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.