The Big Spring Police Department has issued the following press release heading an in- custody death:
On the 28th of June 2019 at approximately 2:35 P.M., an officer with the Big Spring Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. 16th. The driver was found to be driving with a suspended license and an arrest was made. While the person was in Law Enforcement Custody and at approximately 3:15 P.M., the person was capable of retrieving a small firearm from their person and firing one shot striking only themselves.
The officer immediately called for Emergency Medical Services whom arrived on scene and immediately transported the person to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment. The person has since succumbed to the injuries sustained and has been pronounced deceased by the Justice of the Peace.
The Texas Rangers were immediately notified to investigate the in-custody death and the Big Spring Police Department will be conducting a concurrent internal administrative investigation on the incident. The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is working to notify the next-of-kin. This is an on-going investigation and no further information will be released.
Chief of Police, Chad Williams
Administrative Lieutenant Brian Gordon