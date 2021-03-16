The Big Spring Police Department wants our citizens to be aware that we have issued Itinerant Vendor Permits and Peddler Permits for multiple organizations and persons that have come into town to assist in the damage repair due to the local storms.
Persons who hold a Peddler Permit are only permitted to go door-to-door between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. Monday-Saturday, and are not permitted at any time on Sunday. The permits are only valid for a period of 10 days and we have in the past had peddlers operating under expired permits. Permit holders are required to show the permit upon request. If for any reason a peddler refuses, cannot produce a permit or produces an expired permit we urge our citizens to contact dispatch (432-264-2550) and request an officer respond.
If you have any questions relating to permits or permit holders we urge you to contact Big Spring Police Department Records Division at 432-264-2567.