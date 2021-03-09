On the 8th of March 2021 at approximately 9:10 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 18th and Austin in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival Casey Brackett White/Male 29 years of age was found to be in the driver’s seat of a White 2007 Ford Focus which was pulled over and stopped on the side of the road. Officers observed Brackett had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Big Spring Fire/EMS arrived on scene and immediately began treating Brackett. Brackett was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Unfortunately Brackett succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is actively working this as a Murder. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
The Big Spring Police Department urges anyone with information relating to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.
Chief of Police, Chad Williams
Administrative Lieutenant Brian Gordon