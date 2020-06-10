During the Tuesday City Council meeting, it was brought to the attention of the Mayor, City Council and the Big Spring Police Chief that the peaceful protestors had been met with some disrespectful gestures and comments. In reference to this behavior, a statement was issued by the Big Spring Police Dept. Wednesday afternoon.
The statement reads as follows:
"One of the most fundamental constitutional rights granted to all citizens of the United States of America is the right of the people to peaceably assemble. Over the past several days, there have been a group of citizens exercising this constitutional right in the area of Gregg and Martin Luther King in a peaceful manner.
It has come to the attention of the Big Spring Police Department that there are individuals not respecting this peaceful assembly and that these individuals are driving by expelling exhaust, yelling obscenities, racial slurs and exhibiting obscene gestures.
The Big Spring Police Department absolutely condemns this behavior as we have always and will continue to encourage any of our citizens to peaceably assemble and will continue to uphold the rights of our citizens who participate in peaceful protests. We ask that all our citizens to show respect to those participating in this peaceful assembly."