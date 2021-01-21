On the January 20, 2021 at approximately 5 p.m., a Big Spring Police Department Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Black Pontiac G6 passenger car in the 100 block of E. 4th. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the officer and accelerated in an attempt to evade the officer.
The vehicle continued eastbound to Birdwell then northbound on N. Birdwell ,then turning westbound on the south service road of IH 20. Officers continued to pursue the driver on the north side of town which came to a stop in the 100 block of NW 9th.
The driver, Roberto Dutchover Perez Jr. Hispanic Male, 34 years of age, was immediately arrested for Evading in a Vehicle. Perez was also found to be in possession of Marijuana less than two ounces and found to have a warrant for his arrest for Motion to Revoke Probation original charge was Possession of a Controlled Substance.