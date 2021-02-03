On Feb. 2, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Big Spring Police Department officers responded to the West Texas Inn, located at 600 W. IH 20, in reference to a stolen vehicle.
Upon arrival contact was made with the owner of a gold in color 2010 BMW passenger car who informed he had just seen his stolen vehicle and it was now traveling westbound on the frontage road of IH 20. Officers immediately departed and found the vehicle merging onto IH 20 at the 176 on-ramp.
Officers confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen and immediately attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused. Officers chased the vehicle on IH 20 westbound. The driver exited IH 20 at the 173 exit. Unfortunately the driver of the stolen vehicle was unable to maintain control of the BMW and crashed into a concrete barrier of the Hwy 87 reliever route and IH 20 intersection.
The driver exited the stolen vehicle and evaded on foot, but was quickly apprehended. Big Spring Police Department officers were assisted by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety troopers. Officers found a female passenger in the stolen vehicle who had suffered injuries as a result of the crash. The female passenger was flown to Lubbock for treatment of her injuries sustained.
The driver identified as Andrew Jonathan Yanez, a Hispanic male 28 years of age. Yanez was charged with Evading Arrest/Detention causing Serious Bodily Injury a Felony 3, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon a Felony 3, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle a State jail Felony a Parole Violation for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon warrant and a Bondsman off Bond for Delivery of Controlled Substance warrant.