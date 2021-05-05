breaking
BSPD make arrest in Tuesday murder investigation
The Big Spring Police Department is working a murder investigation regarding an incident that occurred on May 4.
BSPD issued a press release regarding the investigation and arrest that was made in connection with the investigation. The press release reads as follows:
On the 4th of May 2021 at approximately 7:30 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers and Big Spring Fire/EMS were dispatched to the Shell station located at 2501 S. Gregg for a male subject lying in the parking lot unresponsive. Upon arrival officers found the male subject to be Antonio Iglesias Hispanic/Male 25 years of age, to have a laceration to his chest. Officers attempted life saving measures but unfortunately Iglesias succumbed to his injuries.
The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene. The preliminary investigation has found Iglesias was inside a small red vehicle, at the Shell station when an altercation occurred and shortly after the door of the small Red vehicle opened and Iglesias fell from the vehicle. The vehicle then departed the area. Detectives have found Iglesias suffered a stab wound to his chest.
On the 5th of May 2021 at approximately 3:00 A.M., Marcus Anthony Melendez Hispanic/Male 19 years of age was arrested for the Murder of Antonio Iglesias and is currently housed at the Howard County Jail awaiting arraignment.
The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division suspects additional individuals are involved in this incident and this is an ongoing investigation. The Big Spring Police Department urges anyone with information relating to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous. No further information will be released at this time.
