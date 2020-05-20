On the May 19, 2020, at approximately 7:43 p.m.., officers of the Big Spring Police Department were dispatched to a robbery in the 1500 block of Chickasaw. Upon arrival it was reported that the victim, a 35 year-old-Hispanic, male, was walking to a friend’s house when a vehicle occupied by two males pulled up to him.
The victim reported one of the males pointed a pistol at him while the other began going through the victims pockets. It was reported that while the two suspects were stealing property from the victim, he attempted to grab the pistol and the pistol was fired causing the victim to run away.
The victim was found to have suffered non-life threatening injuries during the altercation. Officers later located the suspect vehicle and suspects in the 1600 block of Avion and detectives with the Big Spring Police Department responded.
After conducting the preliminary investigation an adult male identified as Marcus Diago Pena, a black, male, 17 years of age and a 16-year-old juvenile male were arrested and charged with the Felony 1 offense Aggravated Robbery.
This continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation and no further information is available at this time.