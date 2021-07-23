Big Spring Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and the Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division have been investigating the suspicious death of Maria Soto Hispanic/Female 46 years of age. On the 21st of July 2021 Detectives developed probable cause to have a warrant issued for the arrest of Luis Hernandez Jr. Hispanic/Male 49 years of age.
At approximately 6:28 p.m. on the 21st of July 2021, Luis Hernandez Jr was arrested and charged with Murder. Detectives will continue to work this investigation as this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available.
The Big Spring Police Department continues to urge anyone with information relating to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.