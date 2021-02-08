On Feb. 4, 2021, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office obtained a felony warrant for the arrest of Robert F. Fitzgibbons Jr., 61 years of age, for the offense of Misuse of Official Information.
On Feb. 5, 2021, the Big Spring Police Department obtained a felony warrant for the arrest of Robert F. Fitzgibbons Jr., 61 years of age for the offense of Stalking.
These warrants stem from a multi-month long investigation.
On Feb. 5, 2021 at approx. 9:45 a.m., Robert F. Fitzgibbons Jr., turned himself into the Howard County Detention Center at which time he was booked in, posted bail and was released.
These cases have been filed with District Attorney’s office for their review. This is an ongoing investigation and no further comment is available at this time.