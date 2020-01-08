Update 12:50 p.m.: The BSPD has reported the phone lines are back up and working again. Thank you for your patience during this time.
Original release: The Big Spring Police Department is experiencing technical difficulties with their phone lines.
The Howard County Dispatch and emergency lines are still available.
If you need to contact the Big Spring Police Department Administrative Division, Detectives Division or Patrol Sergeants please call (432) 264-2372. We have contacted Southwestern Bell who is aware of the issue and is currently working to resolve.
We will notify the public when the issue has been resolved.