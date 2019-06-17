Media Release issued by Big Spring Police Department:
On the 16th of June 2019 at approximately 5:52 A.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of 3rd and Owens in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving injuries sustained. Upon officers arrival officers observed a 2017 Toyota Highlander as it appeared it had struck a telephone pole. Officers observed a 42 year old Hispanic/Female victim laying in the road near the front bumper of the Toyota Highlander. The female sustained injuries to her back and ribs and possibly further internal injuries. The female victim was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment and later transported to a hospital Lubbock for further treatment.
Officers conducted an investigation and found that the driver of the Toyota Highlander (Edward Aguilar Hispanic/Male 40 years of age) intentionally rammed another vehicle (black 2018 Jeep Renegade) which was driven by a 28 year old Black/Male, and after the female victim exited the Jeep Renegade, Aguilar intentionally ran her over. The incident was a result of a domestic disturbance that had been ongoing.
The female victim is expected to recover from her injuries sustained. Edward Aguilar was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Chief of Police, Chad Williams
Administrative Lieutenant Brian Gordon