On the 13th of July 2020 at approximately 5:35 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were sent to the Comanche Trail Park in regards to a major accident.
Upon arrival it was determined that Aaron Rodriguez Hispanic/Male 40 years of age, had been driving a White 2001 GMC Sierra Pickup southbound on Golf Course Rd. from Belvedere with no other occupants in the vehicle.
The preliminary investigation indicates Rodriguez to have traveled off of the main roadway and while his head was out of the driver’s side window, struck a tree causing significant head trauma. Unfortunately Rodriguez succumbed to the injuries sustained. Officers requested the assistance of the Department of Public Safety for scaling the accident scene.
This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information available at this time.