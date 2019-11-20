On the 20th of November 2019 just after 6:00 A.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were sent to the 1300 block of Dixie in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers found that the suspect had been outside the residence and fired several times into the residence.
A Hispanic/Female 30 years of age was found to be injured as a result of the shooting and was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment by Big Spring Emergency Medical Services. The victim was treated for injuries sustained and has since been released.
This shooting is believed to be the result from an earlier disturbance at the same residence in which a subject assaulted a different female and was not present at the residence when officers arrived. Detectives are investigating both incidents and expect Arrest Warrants to be issued.
Chief of Police, Chad Williams
Administrative Lieutenant Brian Gordon