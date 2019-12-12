On the 11th of December at approximately 10:35 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of San Jacinto in reference to a gunshot victim.
Officers arrived on scene and found Chandon Dakota Davlin, white/male 29 years of age, lying inside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Big Spring Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene though Davlin had already succumbed to his injuries. Davlin’s next of kin has been notified. The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded and is currently investigating this incident as a murder.
This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information available at this time. The Big Spring Police Department urges anyone with information relating to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.