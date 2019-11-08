Final score: 20-21, Stamford takes the victory after a hard fought game.
Update: at the end of the 3rd quarter, Stamford leads 14-21
with 1:11 left in 3rd quarter, Stamford scores. Score now at 20-14
Update: Going into the end of the 1st Quarter the score is tied 14-14. The Buffaloes are holding a tight defense.
Update: with 2:59 left in first half, Stamford scored bringing score to 14-14
the Buffs score again bringing score to 13-7 ...
At end of 1st quarter, the Buffaloes lead 7-0.
Going into the 2nd quarter, Stamford has possession.