Final score: 20-21, Stamford takes the victory after a hard fought game. 

Update: at the end of the 3rd quarter,  Stamford leads 14-21

with 1:11 left in 3rd quarter,  Stamford scores.  Score now at 20-14

Update: Going into the end of the 1st Quarter the score is tied 14-14. The Buffaloes are holding a tight defense. 

Update: with 2:59 left in first half, Stamford scored bringing score to 14-14

the Buffs score again bringing score to 13-7 ... 

At end of 1st quarter,  the Buffaloes lead 7-0. 

Going into the 2nd quarter,  Stamford has possession.  

