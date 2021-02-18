Bulldog basketball play-in match, NEW TIME & PLACE
The Bulldogs play-in game with Sonora has been rescheduled because Reagan County is without water. The varsity boys will play the Broncos at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Sterling City. Ticket information to come.
Bulldogettes Bi-District playoff game tickets
Tickets must be purchased online for the Bulldogettes playoff game against Ballinger at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Sterling City. Tickets will be on sale at 8 a.m. Friday. When purchasing tickets, pick the visitors side. Here is the link
BEFORE YOU GO: Sterling City is hosting multiple games on Friday. You can not enter until they clear the gym. You may have to wait in your car until time. Coahoma plays third out of four games.
BULLDOG BASEBALL: The Red/White scrimmage set for Friday has been cancelled. The temperature on the field is still too low. Baseball and softball practice will be held on Saturday, if at all possible. Coaches will reach out to all the players.