Bulldog Steel will be hosting a Thanksgiving meal for the community on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
“We are here to support you. We want everyone to enjoy this,” Shayla Walisa, with Bulldog Steel, said.
The Thanksgiving meal is free to the public and is the company’s way to give back to the community. Bulldog Steel was inspired to host the meal, which is free to the public, after learning about the Big Spring Herald’s Thanksgiving baskets. According to Walisa, they wanted to reach out to the community in their own way and came up with the idea.
“It’s all about the community, not us,” she said.
Bulldog Steel is hoping to feed around 400 people. A seated area will be provided for people to enjoy the meal. To-go boxes will also be available for those who may not be able to stay to eat or for those who have family who can’t make it.
“This isn’t about us,” Walisa said.