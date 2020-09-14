The burn ban for Howard County has been lifted for the next two weeks.
With the recent rainfall that was received in Howard County, the drought status has been reduced to moderate drought levels. The moisture has allowed for a small reprieve from the burn ban in order to allow residents to clear out some brush piles.
During the Monday meeting, Commissioner Craig Bailey led the discussion regarding the burn ban. After the Commissioners voted to lift the burn ban for two weeks, Commissioner Bailey advised residents to continue to adhere to the policies and be mindful of wind speeds when preparing to burn in the next two weeks.
The Commissioner's Court will revisit the burn ban issue at the next Commissioner Court meeting.
In addition to the Burn Ban, Commissioners set polling places and early voting dates for the November General Election, after hearing from Jodi Duck, Howard County Elections Administrator.
Other items included: Library grant update, holiday schedule for 2021 and other items that were also approved.