C. Larson Real Estate is looking to help in the fight against hunger in Howard County alongside Isaiah 58 with a canned food drive. The canned food drive is taking place from now until Feb. 12. Donations can be delivered to C. Larson Real Estate's office located at 1600 S. Gregg Street. Donations can also be picked up by calling their office at 432-714-4900.
Item eligible for donation include: baby formula and food, diapers and wipes, oatmeals and dry cereals, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned meats, peanut butter and jelly, rice or pasta, nuts and dried fruits, paper towels, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, personal care items, boxed meals, granola bars and crackers, boxed fruit juices, bottled water, and boxed or powdered milk.
All donations will be presented to Isaiah 58 after Feb. 12. Isaiah 58 has served the Big Spring community for 24 years and has become a foundational organization in many of the lives that live here in Howard County. The local, non-profit food bank has a mission to feed the needy and provide for the less fortunate. Isaiah 58 also provides food donations every Tuesday from 9 – 11 a.m. to all Big Spring residents.
“We want to bombard Isaiah58 with so many items, but we can’t do it alone,” Loftin said. “We need the public’s help, which is why we are offering a drawing for a free staycation at the Hotel Settles as a push for people to donate.”
“Please help us make a difference! By donating, you can enter yourself multiple times into this awesome drawing with no entry limit! 10 cans/items earns you one ticket into the drawing.”
Donations can be dropped off at 1600 S. Gregg Street or, if you'd like for C. Larson Real Estate to pick up your donation, contact their office at 432-714-4900. The deadline to enter the giveaway and give donations is Friday, Feb. 12.