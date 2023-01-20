Callon donates window wraps @ Marcy

Marcy students and staff stand with BSISD officials, local dignitaries, and personnel from Callon Petroleum, who donated funds to purchase one-way visible window wraps for Marcy Elementary School in Big Spring.

 HERALD photo/Roger Cline

They announce to the world that this campus is the home of the Marcy Elementary School Steers in flashy black and gold livery - but that’s not all they do.

Managing Editor

Recommended for you