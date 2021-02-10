Update:
Big Spring ISD has canceled classes due to weather.
Forsan ISD has canceled school for today due to weather.
Coahoma ISD has canceled school for today due to weather.
Howard College and SWCD have canceled classes for today. This includes Howard Cottage.
Original post: Big Spring ISD announced a 10 a.m. start.
Coahoma ISD will begin at 10:00am on Thursday, February 11th. Bus routes will run 2 hours behind normal times.
Forsan ISD will have a 10 a.m. start as of Thursday, Feb. 11. Buses will run 2 hours later. Conditions will be evaluated again in the morning.
All City of Big Spring offices will open at 10 AM on Thursday, February 11, 2021, due to hazardous road conditions.