Uniting in Big Spring
Howard County and the City of Big Spring have joined together to invite residents to a Candlelight Vigil to be held at the Heart of the City Park at 7 p.m. on Monday.
"All Howard County residents are asked to show their support for, and solidarity with ouur fellow Permian Basin neighbors in Midland and Odessa," Mayor Shannon Thomason said in a press release issued announcing the candlelight vigil.
Attendees are encouraged to bring flashlighhts, candles, small electric lanterns, or anything that will peacefully shine the light of hope and healing for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting in Midland/Odessa.
"This event hit closer than ever to home considering we had our Secretary Johnathon and another member, Ronnie, in Midland when the shooting took place and they went on lock down," Shiloh Salazar said. "When they arrived back home we all felt moved to do something to bring the community together in a time of tragedy. People in Howard County were on alert to the point where even the local Walmart closed down."
She continued, "We felt the community could use an event for everyone to come together in solidarity to show we are strong and we will get through this tragedy together."
The entire community is asked to take part. Howard County Judge Wiseman and the Salvation Army Chaplains will be speaking during the event, Amazing Grace will be played on the bagpipes by a local firefighter and a moment of silence will be held.