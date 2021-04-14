On April 13, 2021 at approximately 9:41 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in reference to an unattended death of a 4-month-old male child. Upon arrival, officers were informed that the child’s father, identified as Jose Luis Vargas Cruz, a Hispanic male, 22 years of age, had transported the child to SMMC from their residence at the Quail Run Apartments located at 2609 Wasson Rd.
SMMC staff was informed by Cruz that the child had fallen off the bed and sustained head injuries. The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to Scenic Mountain Medical Center and the residence. The investigation led Detectives to take Cruz into custody and transport him to the Big Spring Police Department.
Cruz later confessed to murdering his 4 month old child. Cruz was arrested and charged with Capital Murder. The manner of death will not be released at this time due to this being an ongoing criminal investigation. There is no further information available at this time.