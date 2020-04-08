When God said pick up and carry a cross to the highways, byways and the hedges, Stephen Hope listened. For more than 12 years, Hope has been traveling to different cities across the nation and for about a week he extends prayer over the community.
Hope arrived in Big Spring a couple days ago and has been praying over public entities - City Hall, Howard County Courthouse, hospitals, etc. - and even a few local businesses that he has walked by.
"Where two or three are gathered and come into agreement, God is there," Hope said.
If you have seen Hope walking through town or praying over your business please share photos with us. According to Hope, his journey will keep him in Big Spring a few more days and he will continue to pray over our community.