2023 Man and Woman of the Year

Mike Tarpley and Jill Willbanks show off the plaques they received at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce's Annual Banquet Thursday night. They were named Man of the Year and Woman of the Year for 2023.

 HERALD photo/Roger Cline

At the 2023 Chamber of Commerce Banquet held Thursday evening at Howard College's Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, Chamber representatives announced that Mike Tarpley was named Man of the Year, while Jill Willbanks was named Woman of the Year.

