Head Chaplain Joel Miller was recognized for his years of service and countless hours of dedication to Howard County as he officially stepped into retirement.
After 17 years of serving with the Emergency Serviced Chaplain Corp, Miller has stepped down and into retirement. Chaplain Jacqueline Roland will be the new Head Chaplain for the Emergency Services Chaplain Corp.
Miller was presented a special plaque with his favorite scriptures and a note of heartfelt sentiment from the Chaplains and Law Enforcement.