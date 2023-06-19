Charges upgraded for Cordero relating to last weeks crash in Odessa
ODESSA, TX – The Odessa Police Department recently announced that charges for Daisy Cordero, 36, of Odessa have now been upgraded. Cordero now has arrest warrants for leaving the scene of an accident involving death – a second degree felony and intoxication manslaughter also a second degree felony.

