Howard County Library is open from 9 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday, the computer room closes at 5:30 PM. You may reach us at (432) 264-2260 and our fax number is (432) 264-2263. Please visit our website at http://howard-county.ploud.net and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HowardCoLibrary for more information about our services and any updates.
spotlight
Check out what's happening at the Library
- By SANDRA VERDIN Howard County Librarian
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Some hurts never heal: Arlin Bynum still missing 20 years later
- Texas State Parks Recognized Among the Nation’s Best
- Texas Parks & Wildlife State Park Highlight – Big Bend Ranch State Park
- Sunflowers-The Fourth Sister
- Big Spring Rotary names Johnson as Assistant Governor for Area 11
- 10th Annual Howard County Bowl scheduled for August 25 Pre-sale tickets available now
- Fertilizing vegetables mid-summer gives plants a boost
- Check out what's happening at the Library
Online Poll
What's your ideal summer road trip?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Stanton couple arrested on multiple sexual assault charges of a minor
- One killed in Ward County two-vehicle accident
- Dora Roberts Community Center lost in fire – A look back at how the Dora Roberts came to be
- Coahoma's Wells and Orosco earn top All-State honors from Texas Sports Writers Association – Several Coahoma players nab All-State accolades as well
- Big Spring man involved in two-vehicle wreck dies Monday
- Big Spring woman arrested on Animal Cruelty charges
- Local Game Warden reports increase in fawn calls
- Iconic and impactful, “Hamilton” coming to Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall
- BSFD/Life Saving Achievement Award highlight City Council meeting Tuesday
- Shawn Adkins released from jail, charges dropped in murder case of Hailey Dunn
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Ads
Rent
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
Rent House Available 2102 Runnels 2 bedroom/1 bath Rent -…