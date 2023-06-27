Due to the excessive heat we are experiencing in the area the flag retirement ceremony scheduled for this past Saturday at the Christensen-Tucker Veterans of Foriegn Wars Post 2013 on Driver Rd. was canceled, but will be rescheduled sometime in the near future when weather permits.
spotlight
Christensen-Tucker Post 2013 makes a plea for new members Flag Retirement Ceremony canceled, will be rescheduled
- Andreia Medlin Reporter
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Andreia Medlin
Reporter
