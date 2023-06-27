Christensen-Tucker Post 2013 makes a plea for new members Flag Retirement Ceremony canceled, will be rescheduled
Andreia Medlin Reporter

Due to the excessive heat we are experiencing in the area the flag retirement ceremony scheduled for this past Saturday at the Christensen-Tucker Veterans of Foriegn Wars Post 2013 on Driver Rd. was canceled, but will be rescheduled sometime in the near future when weather permits.

Tags

Recommended for you