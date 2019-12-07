The Christmas spirit has arrived in Big Spring. Today (Saturday, Dec. 7) is a day packed with several events.
The Heritage Museum is hosting Breakfast with Santa this morning and has kicked off A Vintage Christmas. While Breakfast with Santa will wrap up before noon, those wanting to stop by and check out the vendors will be able to do so until 8 p.m.
Boomtown in Christmas - Forsan Christmas parade - is at 10 a.m. The community is invited out to enjoy. Line up for those taking part in the parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.
There will be a flag retirement ceremony at the West Texas V.A. at 1 p.m. with a local Boy Scout troop presiding over it. The community is welcome to attend.
Gary B's will be hosting the final Party at the Plaza from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free to attend, but donations are accepted. Monies raised benefit local charities in town.
The Big Spring Herald annual Christmas parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Those who are in the parade can begin formation around 4:30 p.m. The parade will travel North down Scurry Street onto Fourth Street.
Our Savior will be having the first performance tonight at 8 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. The seating is first come, first serve.