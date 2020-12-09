Christmas activities are planned to continue this coming weekend.
First Church of the Nazarene will be hosting the annual Drive-Thru Nativity for the community, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Community members are invited to drive through the free event between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night.
The Heritage Museum Christmas Tree Forest remains open. Area businesses, civic organizations, families and area schools decorated trees to share with the community. The Heritage Museum is located at 510 Scurry and is open Tuesday through Saturday until 4 p.m.
United Way of Big Spring and Howard County will be doing a Christmas Food Distribution at Blankenship Field on Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m. Those who are in need of a little helping hand this holiday season are encouraged to drive through. This food distribution, as well as the one held previously this year, were made possible through designation Covid-19 relief funds raised. Those going through the distribution will need to bring proof of Howard County residency and are asked to wear a mask while interacting with volunteers. All volunteers will be wearing masks, gloves and frequently sanitizing.
The judging for the 4th annual KBest Christmas Light Contest will take place Friday and Saturday nights. Those participating in the contest should have their lights on from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in order to be judged. Full rules can be found on KBest website. The last day to register is Thursday, Dec. 10.
Coahoma Christmas Housing Decorating contest will also be judged this weekend. Judging will take place Friday night and winners will be notified that night, as well. On Saturday, the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a special guest from the North Pole - Santa. Santa will be making his way - beginning at 3 p.m.- around Coahoma on the firetruck to say hello to Coahoma residents and handing out candy canes. This year's Christmas in the Park was cancelled due to safety and the best interest of the community.
Local boutiques and organizations are teaming up for a Downtown event once again with the First Annual City Stroll taking place Saturday afternoon. The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and focus around Main Street activity. Boutiques will be open and there will be an opportunity for photos with Santa, and other activities.
In addition the Festival of Lights are now open and ready to be viewed. Families are encouraged to drive through the lighted display. Those wanting to leave a donation can do so by contacting the Big Spring CVB. This year, due to the pandemic and for safety reasons, there will not be greeters placed at the Festival of Lights taking donations.