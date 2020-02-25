CHS band advances 3 soloists and 2 ensembles to state

COURTESY PHOTO: Pictured are members of the CHS band who competed in the UIL Solo & Ensemble contest held in Abilene on Saturday along with their piano accompanist Sandy Wallace. The Big Red Band earned 15 medals and qualified three soloists and two ensembles for the state contest. 

 

The Coahoma Big Red Band walked away with 15 medals and qualified three soloists and two ensembles at the UIL Solo & Ensemble contest on Saturday.

Clarinetist Alana Wegner, trumpet player Aaron Turnbough, and flutiest Mason Abernathy qualified to advance to state competition on their memorized solos. 

The two qualifying ensembles were: Flute quartet —Maggie Guo, Mason Abernathy, Genesis Olivas, and Codi Edens and Brass sextet — Bailey Wells, Audrey Turnbough, Justin Marsh, Jonah Rayford, Nick Biddison, and Taylor Barnes.

In addition, Maggie Guo, Bailey Wells, and Ethan Yager earned Division I ratings on their individual solos. 

The Texas State Solo & Ensemble contest is set for May 30 and June 1 in Pflugerville.

