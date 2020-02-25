CHS band advances 3 soloists and 2 ensembles to state

The Coahoma Big Red Band walked away with 15 medals and qualified three soloists and two ensembles at the UIL Solo & Ensemble contest on Saturday.
Clarinetist Alana Wegner, trumpet player Aaron Turnbough, and flutiest Mason Abernathy qualified to advance to state competition on their memorized solos.
The two qualifying ensembles were: Flute quartet —Maggie Guo, Mason Abernathy, Genesis Olivas, and Codi Edens and Brass sextet — Bailey Wells, Audrey Turnbough, Justin Marsh, Jonah Rayford, Nick Biddison, and Taylor Barnes.
In addition, Maggie Guo, Bailey Wells, and Ethan Yager earned Division I ratings on their individual solos.
The Texas State Solo & Ensemble contest is set for May 30 and June 1 in Pflugerville.