Five Coahoma High School band students performed in the All-Region 6 band concert held this past Saturday in Andrews.
Those CHS students who performed were trumpet players Wesley Chavarria and Aaron Turnbough, French horn player Jonah Rayford, clarinetist Alana Wegner, and flutist Maggie Guo.
CHS students auditioned for a spot in the band against musicians from across the region in December, and six students made the cut. However, trumpet player Bailey Wells was unable to play in this past weekend’s concert because she was participating in a FFA event.