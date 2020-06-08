The Coahoma High School Class of 2020 missed their last prom and senior trip. Instead, they left a legacy to their community by donating funds that would have gone to those end-of-year traditions to organizations that support students in their county.
“One of their gifts went to the Food2Kids organization in Big Spring,” said Katie Valencia, senior class sponsor. “They donated $800 to help with their program. They chose this organization because of the work Food2Kids does with local students to help keep them fed. Our seniors felt this was especially important during these uncertain times.”
Food2Kids provides a weekend food sack during the school year to Big Spring ISD students, who live in food-insecure households.
While students were still attending classes on campuses this past academic year, the organization provided around 400 to 450 weekend food sacks to students who are enrolled in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, said Pam Steel, Food2Kids board president.
After campuses closed in March as a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of Covid-19, the organization more than doubled its efforts to provide 960 weekend food sacks.
“The way Big Spring ISD delivered daily meals was by bus at locations around the city,” Steel said. “We knew the meals were going to children, but we didn’t know if all the meals were going to children who fit into the age group we normally provide. So we knew there was a need, and we tried to step it up. We took a leap of faith and God provided.”
Although Food2Kids purchases groceries from the West Texas Food Bank at a discount rate, the additional meals did increase expenses.
Steel said the organization’s board felt it could take on the extra expense thanks to past financial contributions from the community. However, Steel said donations such as the $800 gift from the Coahoma High School seniors help to continue its mission.
“We are very appreciative of Coahoma and everyone who donated,” she said.
Besides Food2Kids, the senior class donated money to the Coahoma ISD Life Skills program.
“All their donations went to programs and causes they feel help students and their education,” Valencia said.